Mumbai: Time and again fans have stolen the show in IPL. There have been innumerable occasions when a girl has from nowhere become famous, thanks to the cameraman. During the Chennai versus Mumbai game at the Wankhede stadium, another fan became popular after the cameraman captured her in his lens during the match. Here pictures soon started getting shared on social space. And even before the match was over, she became popular.Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar Says 'Definitely Not' When Asked About CSK Captain MS Dhoni's Retirement

Here is how fans are reacting to the new mystery girl of IPL. Her identity is not known as yet. Check reactions. Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After CSK vs MI, Match 59: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Retains Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Hails CSK Bowlers Despite Humiliating Loss vs MI

Camera Man Name Please pic.twitter.com/js6636BVc4 — Manoj (@iplcric2022) May 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians on Thursday snuffed out defending champions Chennai Super Kings’ faint hopes of making the Indian Super League play-offs with a five-wicket win in a low-scoring match here. Opting to bowl, MI shot CSK out for 97 with pacer Daniel Sams (3/16 from 4 overs) running though the MS Dhoni-led side’s top-order with three quick wickets in a fiery opening spell, and then huffed and puffed to overhaul the small target of 98 with 31 balls to spare.

MI were four wickets down for 33 runs in the fifth over before Tilak Varma (34 not out off 32 balls) and Hrithik Shooken (18) calmed the frayed nerves with a 48-run stand for the fifth wicket. MI reached 103 for 5 in 14.5 overs. Tim David remained not out on 16 off just seven balls.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 97 all out in 16 overs (Mahendra Singh Dhoni 36 not out; Daniel Sams 3/16). Mumbai Indians: 103/5 in 14.5 overs (Tilak Varma 34 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 3/23).