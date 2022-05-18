Mumbai: IPL is all about fans and there is no denying that. Over the years, fans have become popular from nowhere after being captured during a match at a venue. Pictures and videos of fans have gone viral in the past and there is nothing new about it.Also Read - Watch Gautam Gambhir's Animated & Pumped Up Celebration After LSG Win Over KKR | Video

During Kolkata's match against Lucknow at the DY Patil stadium on Wednesday, a girl cheering from the stands caught the attention of the shutterbugs and is now garnering reactions on social space. The identity of the girl or the team she is supporting is not known as yet.

Here is the picture of the mystery girl:

Meanwhile, Lucknow won the toss and opted to bat first. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock has got them off to a brilliant start. The LSG openers have both gone past fifty and look all set to post a mammoth score. Rahul is also eyeing a century.

It would be tough for KKR to make the playoffs if they lose this game. To qualify, they need to win and win by a big margin. On the other hand, LSG need a win to seal a top-2 finish as that would give them two shots at the final. Losts to play for at DY Patil.

Kolkata would look to break this stand and put the brakes on LSG or else they look good to go past 200 with ease. At the time of filing the copy, LSG are 156 for no loss in 17.2 overs.