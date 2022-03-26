As IPL 2022 gets off the ground, you couldn’t really accuse the Indian cricket board of modesty or moderation. The Indian Premier League this year is quite a different beast, with 10 teams now a permanent feature, leading to teams playing not only sides in their group, but also in the other pool. The permutation is not easy, nor is the concept of so many more matches for every side. But then, when the franchises are prepared to shell out huge sums and invest in the top stars, there is no reason for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to let go of such windfall, so a little complication in the format and a lot more matches can’t really be a deterrent.Also Read - IPL 2022: How Much Money Is Involved In Indian Premiere League Season 15?

So here we are, now with 10 teams vying for the four qualifying matches to start with. Each side plays the other in the group twice (in a home and away format) and also plays teams from the other group. Also Read - IPL 2022: Was Lucky to See How MS Dhoni's Brain Works, Says Faf Du Plessis

Here is where the graphics come into play. Each team will play two matches with the team from the other group that is placed directly opposite. As for the rest, one game each. Also Read - IPL 2022 Serves As a Platform For Suryakumar Yadav To Cement His Place in The Indian Team, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Confused? Join the gang.

But really, it is not such a dazzling bit of mathematics or graphic designing. Just make sure that the table is not fiddled with and the teams are listed in exactly the format issued by the IPL governing body.

This makes for a total of 14 matches for each side, and a total of 70 league matches that will lead to the four knockout games.

No permanent friends in franchise cricket, as many players have moved but to make new ones.

But not all the time.

Chennai Super Kings

The newest thing about CSK is the skipper, announced two days short of IPL 2022, as Dhoni pulled out another move, surprising many, including it seems even the management. But even as Ravindra Jadeja takes over, CSK wouldn’t be worried so long as Dhoni stays on the field. ‘Captain Cool’ won’t be too far away.

Tried and tested seems to be CSK’s mantra otherwise, as seen in the IPL 2022 player auction. The old guard of Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa stay, possibly as a reflection of that philosophy. Younger players were inevitably picked, but the old guard could well have a lot of influence of team selection. However, whether they can survive the rigours of 70-plus matches is another story.

Squad: Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali*, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K.Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Dwayne Bravo*, Maheesh Theekshana*, Devon Conway*, Dwaine Pretorius*, Mitchell Santner*, Adam Milne*, Chris Jordan*

Delhi Capitals

As with most sides, captaincy is also a reflection of who will potentially lead India in not too far a future. Rishabh Pant dons the gloves and the leadership mantle as a DC side, encouraged by their performance last year, hopes to take the last step successfully this time around.

But eyes will mostly be focussed on the other left-hander in David Warner, dumped so unceremoniously by SunRisers Hyderabad. This David could well be a Goliath for DC.

Squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje*, David Warner*, Mitchell Marsh*, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman*, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Pravin Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tim Seifert*, Lungi Ngidi*

Gujarat Titans

One more team, this one for the first time, that pushes forward their leader in Hardik Pandya. Gujarat Titans looked a little out-of-sorts in the auction, and their team combination even now seems to be a bit of a mystery.

Pandya has his work cut out. His equation with the coaching staff, led by Ashish Nehra, would be critical, as also the factor if he is really captaincy material. The new franchise would impress all if they qualified, but never say never.

Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan*, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rahmanullah Gurbaz*, Lockie Ferguson*, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad*, R. Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes*, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph*, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller*, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade*, B. Sai Sudarshan, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR have left themselves and new skipper Shreyas Iyer a lot to do if they want to be realistic candidates for the knockouts. Their player retentions were mysterious to say the least, with Andre Russell, always among the walking wounded in 2021, staying. The other retentions were not too impressive either.

Iyer will struggle to find a batting order that will work throughout and that could have a telling effect to the bowling, which is decent without being a runaway winner.

Squad: Andre Russell*, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine*, Pat Cummins*, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sam Billings*, Aaron Finch*, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne*, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Mohammad Nabi*, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee*, Ramesh Kumar, Aman Khan

Lucknow Super Giants

If there is one unit that went on a shopping spree, it would be LSG. KL Rahul will lead a side that has batters like Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis and a slew of all-rounders who feature Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda. If just purchases were a yardstick, they should win the tournament.

But whatever little we have seen of Rahul as skipper doesn’t always evoke confidence. Having a team on paper may not always show results.

Squad: KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis*, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock*, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder*, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye*, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera*, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis*, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers*, Karan Sharma

Mumbai Indians

MI seemed to have one plan at the franchise, at least on Day One – get Ishan Kishan back. They did so in the inimitable way of the franchise owners and then waited till Day Two, and late on that day as well, to splurge some more.

Tactically, their auction was sensational and Rohit Sharma has all the ammunition he needs to make it another big run for the franchise.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard*, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis*, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N. Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer*, Daniel Sams*, Tymal Mills*, Tim David*, Riley Meredith*, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen*, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar

Punjab Kings

This franchise too went on a spending spree at the auction and largely have covered most bases. But Mayank Agarwal’s maturity as a cricketer and a captain will be tested, though PBKS has the manpower to make the knockouts.

Squad: Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada*, Jonny Bairstow*, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone*, Odean Smith*, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Bhanuka Rajapaksa*, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Benny Howell*, Nathan Ellis*

Rajasthan Royals

RR would like to win IPL 2022 as a tribute to Shane Warne.

They made some intriguing purchases and in Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin they have India’s two best spinners. But like all the younger captains, Sanju Samson too will be at his best for success to come their way consistently.

Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler*, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult*, Shimron Hetmyer*, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy*, Anunay Singh, James Neesham*, Nathan Coulter-Nile*, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen*, Daryl Mitchell*, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Well, RCB now have a new captain. That is the big news, with Faf du Plessis being harnessed with the responsibility. Possibly he will bring that sense of calm to the RCB side, with Virat Kohli rarely managed.

RCB would so love to win one IPL and there is no reason they can’t do it. But RCB have been eternal under-achievers, so watch this space.

Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell*, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis*(c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga*, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood*, Shahbaz Ahmad, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen*, Sherfane Rutherford*, Jason Behrendorff*, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey*

SunRisers Hyderabad

Only one question. Why did they release Warner and Rashid Khan?

SRH went into the auction clueless and came out equally more so. So much so that Simon Katich left the coaching team post auction, so things are not at all hunky-dory.

Kane Williamson is a cricketer of great credentials but he simple has not been given a team. The choices were bewildering at best and SRH will find it way too difficult to find a real combination. This too may be a disastrous year for the franchise.

Squad: Kane Williamson* (c), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran*, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram*, Marco Jansen*, Romario Shepherd*, Sean Abbott*, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips*, Fazalhaq Farooqi*