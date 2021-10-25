Dubai: IPL 2022 New Teams – And finally, the speculations have come to an end as the Indian Premier League has zeroed in on its new members on Monday. CVC Capital won the bid for Ahmedabad for Rs 5,200 crore whereas the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group bagged the Lucknow franchise at Rs 7,000 Crore. Now, that the teams are confirmed, the franchises would have to build a team that can win. So, who are the potential captains these new franchises would eye for?Also Read - LIVE IPL Auction: OFFICIAL | RPSG Group Takes Lucknow with 7000 Crore Bid, CVC Capital Bags Ahmedabad

David Warner: For sure, Warner would be on the top of the wishlist for most franchises. He has the experience of winning an IPL. He led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the title in 2016. He also happens to be one of the prolific scorers in the history of the league. Warner has not been preferred in the SRH ranks anymore due to his woeful form with the bat. But again, he is a proven match-winner and a captain and that is what would raise his stakes.

KL Rahul: The Punjab Kings captain is a run-machine. As a batter, he has been phenomenal – but as a leader – he has not lived up to the billing. He has the experience of leading a side and that could come in handy. He also has a good know-how of Indian players and conditions which would be an added advantage.

Home Ground Options for New IPL Teams:

The bidders also got to choose from six centres – Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Cuttack, Dharamsala, Guwahati and Indore – to base their team in.