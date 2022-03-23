LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23

With less than a week to go for the start of another IPL season, there are a few teams that find themselves in a spot as some of the their star players could be missing a few games at the start. For CSK, Moeen Ali and Deepak Chahar are for certain set to miss the season opener. Suryakumar Yadav has also not got a clearance from the NCA and hence he may miss Mumbai Indians’ opener versus Delhi Capitals.Also Read - IPL 2022: Our Aim Is To Reclaim Title After 13 Years, Says RR Batter Jos Buttler

The teams have been practicing in Maharashtra and Surat over the past fortnight and must have for certain figured out a tentative playing XI. Eyes would be on the IPL debutantes – Lucknow and Gujarat. The buzz would be more and that is something to look forward to. Follow all the IPL related news here… Also Read - IPL 2022: The Whole Country Will be Watching Him, Says Ravi Shastri on Gujarat Titans (GT) Skipper Hardik Pandya

IPL 2022 News LIVE Updates, Mar 23: KL Rahul Reacts on Parting Ways With Punjab Kings | CSK | MI | KKR | GT | LSG | SRH | RR | RCB | DC | PBKS | IPL | IPL 2022, IPL 2022 Live, IPL 2022 Live updates, IPL 2022 live streaming, IPL 2022 live news, IPL 2022 live news updates, IPL 2022 latest news, IPL 2022 live updates news, IPL 2022 Schedule, IPL 2022 Squads, IPL 2022 Full Squads, Cricket News Also Read - 'Not Too Long To Go Now': Virat Kohli Starts Countdown For IPL 2022

Live Updates

  • 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: A number of teams would have new opening combinations and one of those teams would be Kolkata Knight Riders. For certain, Venkatesh Iyer would open – but who joins him? One reckons Ajinkya Rahane could partner him at the top.

  • 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: With things getting back to normal, BCCI expects record revenue this IPL season. TATA will be the title sponsors after Chinese mobile manufacturing brand, Vivo, pulled out of the deal.

  • 2:41 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: Shane Watson has lavished praise on Delhi Capitals’ 22-year-old opener Prithvi Shaw. The young India would in all probability open the batting with David Warner this season.

  • 2:12 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: A number of new captains for franchises. Mayank, Shreyas – eyes would be on the and Hardik Pandya.

  • 1:59 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: The fans would be back and that is a big news as they are very important to IPL. It is the fans who make IPL what it is.

  • 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: Eyes would be on Kohli, who could – you never know – inspire RCB to their maiden title. He would not be under any kind of pressure.

  • 1:17 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: Ahead of the tournament, Rajasthan Royals’ star Jos Buttler has rated R Ashwin as one of the best spinners in the world. The two were involved in the infamous Mankading episode.

  • 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: Rohit also mentioned that the batters will have to be more cautious when at the non-strikers end with the new Mankad rule in place.

  • 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: With no Deepak Chahar and Moeen Ali, will Kolkata Knight Riders start favourites in the season opener? Only time will tell!

  • 12:53 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: With MI having Rohit, Pollard, Kishan, Surya and Bumrah – they would definitely be a side to beat this season.