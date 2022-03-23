LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23

With less than a week to go for the start of another IPL season, there are a few teams that find themselves in a spot as some of the their star players could be missing a few games at the start. For CSK, Moeen Ali and Deepak Chahar are for certain set to miss the season opener. Suryakumar Yadav has also not got a clearance from the NCA and hence he may miss Mumbai Indians’ opener versus Delhi Capitals.Also Read - Umran Malik Reveals Virat Kohli's Advice That Can Help Him Get Into The India Side - EXCLUSIVE

The teams have been practicing in Maharashtra and Surat over the past fortnight and must have for certain figured out a tentative playing XI. Eyes would be on the IPL debutantes – Lucknow and Gujarat. The buzz would be more and that is something to look forward to. Follow all the IPL related news here… Also Read - IPL 2022: Yet to be Released by NCA, Mumbai Indians Star Suryakumar Yadav May Miss MI's Opener vs DC

IPL 2022 News LIVE Updates, Mar 23: KL Rahul Reacts on Parting Ways With Punjab Kings

Live Updates

  • 12:14 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: The Rohit Sharma PC will start shortly. All franchises would have an eye on Mumbai’s plans. What all will the MI skipper reveal?

  • 11:54 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: During the IPL season, stay hooked to this space for all the latest. We will try and ensure you do not miss any of the action on and off-the-field.

  • 11:49 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: Do not forget to check out Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik’s interview on India.com where he speaks about ex-India skipper Virat Kohli’s advise to him on how he can make the Indian side. Malik would play an integral role for SRH this season.

  • 11:22 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: In a long tournament like the IPL, the start could make all the difference. The team that figures out their playing XI earliest would have an advantage throughout the season.

  • 11:16 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: This season promises to be bigger and better and the reasons are the addition of the two new franchises – Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

  • 11:14 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: Roughly in an hour from now, Rohit would address the press today at 12:30 PM IST today. It would be Mumbai Indians’ pre-season press conference where Mahela Jayawardena is also expected to speak.

  • 10:58 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: There is no confirmation on Deepak Chahar getting a clearance from NCA. He would along with Moeen miss CSK’s first game against KKR.

  • 10:51 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: Former India opener Aakash Chopra has predicted that Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dhawan could bag the Orange Cap for most runs in IPL 2022.

  • 10:44 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: After many years, Virat Kohli will be playing IPL as a non-captain as Faf Du Plessis would be leading RCB. They would hope a change of captaincy has an effect on their fortunes.

  • 10:43 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: Good news for the fans as 25 per cent capacity crowds would be allowed to enter the IPL venues. But again, Maharashtra is on high alert for fourth wave of Covid.