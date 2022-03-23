LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23

With less than a week to go for the start of another IPL season, there are a few teams that find themselves in a spot as some of the their star players could be missing a few games at the start. For CSK, Moeen Ali and Deepak Chahar are for certain set to miss the season opener. Suryakumar Yadav has also not got a clearance from the NCA and hence he may miss Mumbai Indians’ opener versus Delhi Capitals.Also Read - IPL 2022: Yet to be Released by NCA, Mumbai Indians Star Suryakumar Yadav May Miss MI's Opener vs DC

The teams have been practicing in Maharashtra and Surat over the past fortnight and must have for certain figured out a tentative playing XI. Eyes would be on the IPL debutantes – Lucknow and Gujarat. The buzz would be more and that is something to look forward to. Follow all the IPL related news here… Also Read - IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami on Par With Jasprit Bumrah, Gujarat Titans' Ashish Nehra Makes BIG Comment on India Pacer

IPL 2022 News LIVE Updates, Mar 23: KL Rahul Reacts on Parting Ways With Punjab Kings | CSK | MI | KKR | GT | LSG | SRH | RR | RCB | DC | PBKS

Live Updates

  • 10:51 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: Former India opener Aakash Chopra has predicted that Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dhawan could bag the Orange Cap for most runs in IPL 2022.

  • 10:44 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: After many years, Virat Kohli will be playing IPL as a non-captain as Faf Du Plessis would be leading RCB. They would hope a change of captaincy has an effect on their fortunes.

  • 10:43 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: Good news for the fans as 25 per cent capacity crowds would be allowed to enter the IPL venues. But again, Maharashtra is on high alert for fourth wave of Covid.

  • 10:25 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: Ex-IND pacer Ashish Nehra has lavished praise on Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Shami. Nehra has compared him to Jasprit Bumrah and said both are at par with each other.

  • 10:19 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: Rajasthan Royals’ new recruit Devdutt Padikkal has spoken of the prospect of batting alongside Jos Buttler. Padikkal praised Buttler’s approach while batting and claimed he is a big admirer of that.

  • 10:16 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: Rohit Sharma is set to speak to the media today. He may throw light on the Suryakumar absence and also hint his replacement. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest from the Rohit presser.

  • 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: CSK star Moeen Ali, who is stranded in the UK, is also set to miss the season opener versus KKR. That would be a big setback for MS Dhoni and Co.

  • 10:07 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: Mumbai Indians is set to miss their star batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is yet to get a clearance from the NCA. He had picked up a thumb injury during the T20Is versus West Indies.

  • 10:06 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 23: Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of all the IPL news. With the 2022 season set to start in three days from now, the buzz is palpable among fans.