IPL 2022 News LIVE Updates, Mar 21

With less than a week to go for the start of another IPL season, there are a few teams that find themselves in a spot as some of the their star players could be missing a few games at the start. For CSK, Moeen Ali and Deepak Chahar are for certain set to miss the season opener.Also Read - IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan Backs Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Rajvardhan Hangargekar as Replacement For Deepak Chahar

the teams have been practicing in Maharashtra and Surat over the past fortnight and must have for certain figured out a tentative playing XI. Eyes would be on the IPL debutantes – Lucknow and Gujarat. The buzz would be more and that is something to look forward to. Follow all the IPL related news here… Also Read - IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Captain KL Rahul Opens up on Why he Left Punjab Kings (PBKS), Says It Was a Tough Call

  • 2:16 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: Some reports suggest that Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is likely to replace Mark Wood at the Lucknow Super Giants. There is no confirmation on this as yet.

  • 2:07 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: Virat Kohli would be playing the IPL as a non-captain after eight years. Would be interesting to see if his batting can inspire RCB to their maiden title or not.

  • 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: Eyes would be on Hardik Pandya to see how he leads the Titans and if he bowls or not. He would be a key player for his side.

  • 1:38 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: Mayanti Langer to be back this season as part of the broadcasting team. She had missed out the last season due to the birth of her child.

  • 1:29 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: A number of new captains and that would make things interesting as there would be new combinations in place. It would be interesting to see who gets what role.

  • 1:25 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: 2021 finalists CSK take on KKR in the season opener at the iconic Wankhede stadium and that is expected to be a humdinger.

  • 1:23 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: There are a few teams who find themselves in a spot with a few players set to miss the initial few IPL games. The start is important in a long tournament like the IPL and hence some franchises would be in a spot now.

  • 1:21 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: In an interview yesterday, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul said that leaving Punjab was a ‘tough’ call. He also spoke about his future goals in that interaction.

  • 1:20 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: Hello and welcome to the LIVE news updates of the upcoming IPL season. The buzz on social media is palpable as teams get ready for another season of madness.