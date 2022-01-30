Mumbai: Massive reason for fans to celebrate as IPL would in all probability be held in India and a 25 per cent capacity crowd would also be allowed to enter the stadium. A source close to Times of India said that if the Covid cases do not spike that time, there are chances that crowds would be permitted at venues.Also Read - IPL 2022 in India: League Matches in Maharashtra, Playoffs in Gujarat - Report

"If the positive cases are not high around that time, the state government authorities are likely to allow 25 per cent capacity crowds for this year's IPL. A top politician, who is a central figure in the present Maharashtra government, and the BCCI top officials had earlier this month met Aseem Gupta, State Principal Secretary of relief and rehabilitation, on this issue," said the source.

The source also stated that the idea is to replicate the 'model' of the Wankhede Test match last December between India and New Zealand at the venue. In that game, up to 25 per cent capacity crowd of the stadium was allowed as per the state guidelines in view of the threat from the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited mega auction is set to take place in a couple of weeks. The auction will take place in Bengaluru where 1214 players would go under the hammer in a two-day event.

IPL 2022 is set to be bigger because of the addition of two new teams to the league. Franchises from Lucknow and Ahmedabad would be making their IPL debuts and eyes would be on the two teams. While KL Rahul would be leading Lucknow, Hardik Pandya would be in charge of the Ahmedabad team.