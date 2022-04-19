Mumbai: Speed merchant Umran Malik is the talk of the town after his pacy deliveries have got the better of the best in IPL 2022. He has also won the award for the fastest ball in all the SRH games he has featured in, just goes to show his consistency with pace. While he is being touted as the next best fast bowler from India, he is yet to make his national debut.Also Read - IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga Explains What Makes Yuzvendra Chahal Tick After Heroics During RR vs KKR

In an interview with The Times of India, the SRH pacer named Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah as his bowling idol. It is a little surprising as Dale Steyn is a part of the Sunrisers set up and must have worked a lot with the 22-year-old.