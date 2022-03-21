Mumbai: With less than a week to go for the start of IPL 2022, the buzz is palpable on social media. While most teams are preparing, trying to get used to new faces in the camp – Gujarat Titans’ recruit Shubman Gill – who was bought at the draft for Rs 8 Cr – hopes to help captain Hardik Pandya along the way.Also Read - IPL 2022: It's Going to be a Fresh Experience Playing Under Sanju Samson, Says Rajasthan Royals' Navdeep Saini

During a recent interaction with NDTV, the stylish right-hander was asked about the X-factor of the Titans. Gill, who has been a consistent run-getter for KKR, reckoned Lockie Fergusson could be the game-changer.

"Yeah, I think Lockie Ferguson, when we were in Kolkata Knight Riders, he was a huge asset for us and I am sure he is going to be a huge X-factor for us in the Gujarat Titans squad. Like you asked me, if I will be able to help Hardik, yes if he is willing to ask me for advice, obviously I will help him in any situation," Shubman said on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudarshan.