Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians broke the bank on Sunday to accommodate English allrounder Jofra Archer in their squad for a staggering Rs 8 Cr. While some reckoned it may not have been the right call considering the Englishman is prone to injuries and may miss IPL 2022, ex-India allrounder Irfan Pathan took an opposite stand. Calling the move a ‘masterstroke’, Pathan said to watch Bumrah bowl in tandem with the Englishman would be like Lasith Malinga and Bumrah together.Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Suresh Raina, Amit Mishra to Ishant Sharma; Top Indian Players Who Went UNSOLD

“Mumbai Indians were waiting for Archer’s name to come. It’s a masterstroke. There are no two ways about it. Even if Archer doesn’t play for one year, they will have Bumrah and Archer bowling together. It would be like Malinga and Bumrah bowling together for the franchise,” Irfan told Star Sports. Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Full Squads of All 10 Teams | Check Names Here