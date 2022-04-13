Mumbai: After conceding 216 runs against Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil stadium on Tuesday, the bowling unit of Royal Challengers Bangalore have a lot of thinking to do. While all bowlers were proved to be on the expensive side, ex-Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has spotted something in an uncapped Indian pacer and feels he would be the trump card for the side in the backend going ahead.Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja's 'Firing Gun' Celebration After Getting Glenn Maxwell During CSK vs RCB Goes VIRAL | Watch VIDEO

Hogg reckons Akash Deep, who conceded 59 runs in his four overs spell, will improve as the tournament goes on and would be the key for RCB.

"Akash Deep, with his extra height and bounce, is going to improve as the tournament goes on. He will be the trump card at the backend with that improvement," he said on his YouTube channel.