Mumbai: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have got their 2022 campaign off to a horror start. After four matches, the Ravindra Jadeja-led side is yet to open their account and are languishing in the bottom half of the leaders board.Also Read - Virat Kohli Meets 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis After Getting Him Out; Ex-RCB Skipper Asks 'How's it? Good? Enjoying it?' | WATCH VIDEO

While plaudits have been critical of CSK making Jadeja the captain, ex-India coach Ravi Shastri reckoned Chennai should not have let Faf Du Plessis go. As per Shastri, Faf should have taken over as CSK captain from Dhoni as that would permit Jadeja play freely. Also Read - IPL 2022, Week-2 Review: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings In A Nightmare, While Many Others Have Sweet Dreams

“I believe, a player like Jadeja should focus on his cricket. If Chennai think about it again, they should have not let Faf du Plessis go because he is a match winner and played a lot. If Dhoni didn’t want to captain the side, then Faf should have become the captain and Jadeja should have played as a player. Because he (Jadeja) can then play freely, no pressure of captaincy,” Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo show ‘T20 Time Out’. Also Read - IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav Has Backing of Rohit Sharma, Ricky Ponting - Michael Vaughan After DC Spinner's Heroics vs KKR