Mumbai: Playing his first IPL game, West Indies pacer Obed McCoy won hearts. The Rajasthan Royals bowler did Allu Arjun’s signature ‘Pushpa’ move at the Brabourne stadium on Monday after getting his maiden IPL wicket of KKR’s Sheldon Jackson. Fans were surprised to see a West Indian cricketer do the ‘Thaggedhey Ley’ move. ‘Pushpa’ is the biggest Indian film in 2021 and Obed has sure won Indian fans with his move.Also Read - IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Not Impressed With Venkatesh's Unnecessary Throw During RR vs KKR | WATCH VIDEO

Here is the video of Obed's celebration that has now become the talk of the town. Here is the viral video:

It was a day that eventually belonged to the Royals who beat Kolkata by seven runs in the high-scoring thriller. Obed was on the expensive side as he conceded 41 runs in 3.4 overs. He picked up two wickets in his spell.