New Delhi: After an enthralling contest between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the MCA stadium on Wednesday, Mayank Agarwal and company emerged victorious after incredible performances from Shikhar Dhawan and Odean Smith. It was a high voltage encounter between the two sides and it was obvious that tempers will flare up between the players.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs PBKS, Match 23: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Has Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

One such incident caught everyone’s attention, when the 19-year old Dewald Brevis was given an angry send off by Odean Smith after the all-rounder got him out caught at the boundary. Watch video here. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs PBKS, Score Report

Also Read - RR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 24 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match DY Patil Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 14, Wednesday

After the video of this incident went viral, Twitterati started bashing Odean for his behaviour left, right and centre. Here are some of the tweets:

I love watching Odean Smith the cricketer but giving an ugly send-off to a teenager is way over the top. Don’t care if you’ve been hit/edged for four or whatever, that’s just not on. Magnificent from Dewald Brevis. Hope it’s the start of several such innings. #MIvPBKS — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) April 13, 2022

Odean Smith?

Ur team got enough smashed by Brevis don’t show that aggresion of yours to that 18 yr old — Girindra (@warner__335) April 13, 2022

What an inning by Dewald Brevis 👏👏 and what was that Mr. Odean Smith. Instead of appreciating such an amazing innings, 25yo Odean Smith was showing his aggression to a 18yo boy lololol.#dewaldbrevis #brevis #odeansmith #MIvPBKS #PBKSvsMI — Sachin Dhondge 🇮🇳 (@SachinDhondge70) April 13, 2022

This act by odean Smith is not good at all.

You should act maturely specially in front of a youngster.

That cry in front of him was not apt.#odeansmith #brevis #IPL #MIvsPBKS — Tanishk Mishra (@TanishkMishra10) April 13, 2022

It was the fifth-successive loss for the five times champions Mumbai Indians as they remain the only winless side in the ongoing IPL 2022 season.