New Delhi: After an enthralling contest between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the MCA stadium on Wednesday, Mayank Agarwal and company emerged victorious after incredible performances from Shikhar Dhawan and Odean Smith. It was a high voltage encounter between the two sides and it was obvious that tempers will flare up between the players.
One such incident caught everyone's attention, when the 19-year old Dewald Brevis was given an angry send off by Odean Smith after the all-rounder got him out caught at the boundary. Watch video here.
After the video of this incident went viral, Twitterati started bashing Odean for his behaviour left, right and centre. Here are some of the tweets:
It was the fifth-successive loss for the five times champions Mumbai Indians as they remain the only winless side in the ongoing IPL 2022 season.