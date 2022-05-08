IPL 2022 | New Delhi: Virat Kohli has had a rather muted season of IPL so far. In 11 matches, Kohli has scored only 216 runs scoring just one half-century. However, not many people can deny the fact that he has been one of the best players in the past seasons of IPL. His willow has repeatedly silenced many great bowlers. Despite the poor show this season, Kohli is just one run away from reaching a historic landmark.Also Read - IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB, Live Cricket Score: Hyderabad Up Against Bangalore As Fight For Playoffs Gets Tough

When he steps on the field to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kohli would need just a single to become the highest-scoring player in the history of the tournament. Currently, at 6,499, Kohli will become the first player in IPL to breach the 6,500-mark. He has scored 6,499 runs in 218 games with an average of 36.51 runs. In the 2016 campaign, he had scored a whopping 973 runs.

In 2016, RCB played the finals but was defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the current season has been as much a disappointment for him as for his fans. Coming out to bat at No. 3, Kohli was dismissed at zero in two consecutive matches. He later started to open for the team. It was then that he scored a half-century, scoring 58 runs off 53 balls against Gujarat Titans.

RCB is currently at the fourth spot in the IPL 2022 points table. They have 12 points in 11 games. Kohli would look to regain his form in the remaining matches to take his team to the ultimate glory. But before that happens, Kohli might very well etch his name in the history books, yet again.