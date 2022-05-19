Navi Mumbai, May 28: A clinical batting performance followed by a good enough bowling effort helped Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs in a thrilling 66th match of the IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, here on Wednesday.Also Read - IPL 2022, RCB vs GT, Live Cricket Score: Kohli-Faf Off To Good Start In 169 Chase

A sensational hundred by Quinton de Kock (140 not out off 70) and a solid fifty by KL Rahul (68 not out off 51) powered Lucknow Super Giants to 210/0 in 20 overs. KKR finished on 208/8 after 20 overs of play.

The two-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants knocked Kolkata Knight Riders out of the IPL but that did not stop losing captain Shreyas Iyer to describe it as "one of the best games" that he has ever been part of.

After being down and out chasing 211, KKR brought the equation down to five off three balls with the help of Rinku Singh.

However, LSG somehow managed to eke out a thrilling last ball win to qualify for play-offs and dash KKR hopes at the same time.

“I am not feeling sad at all. That was one of the best games of cricket I have played. The way we should our character and attitude was simply outstanding,” said Iyer after KKR’s exit.

“I love the way Rinku got us till the end but unfortunately couldn’t time it when two balls were remaining, he was really sad. I was hoping he could finish the game for us and could have been the hero, but still played a fantastic knock and I am really happy for him.”

KKR had to win to stay alive in the tournament.

“It was a do or die situation for us, even after losing two wickets in the powerplay our mindset was to go for the chase and take it close as possible and put them under pressure.”

On the season, he added: “It was a volatile season for us, we started great but lost five games in a row and I personally feel we did a lot of chopping and changing, we had to do that because of the niggles and form, but we also got to know the players such as Rinku.

“The vibe has always been positive in the dressing room and we never hit the panic button. I have built a really good relationship with Baz (McCullum) and he is someone who is calm and composed even when the situation is going out of the way, you can go and talk to him at any point of the game.

“He’s got that aura when he walks around the players and never judges the players, all of us are equal for him,” he said.

“Way Mohsin is going, he will be playing for India soon”.

(With Inputs From PTI)