Mumbai: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings campaign has got off to a horror start. Chennai are yet to register their first win and they have already played four games. While their chances of making the playoffs is quickly fizzling out, ex-CSK star Parthiv Patel has a suggestion. Patel reckons Dhoni should bat higher up in the batting order, may be even open if possible. Patel feels that would allow Dhoni to spend time in the middle and that could make all the difference.Also Read - IPL 2022: Sanju Samson Breaks Silence Over Why Ravichandran Ashwin Was Tactically Retired Out During RR vs LSG

“He is someone who has revived the CSK side over the years. MS Dhoni started his career as an opener, why not take the role in the fag-end of his career? He is batting at No.7 now and plays hardly 10-15 balls. So why not Dhoni bat up in the order at No.3 or maybe at 4 or open? Just a figure like MS Dhoni, even if he stays there for 14-15 overs you never know. You will have to do something different,” he said on Cricbuzz. Also Read - IPL 2022: KL Rahul Has a Special Message For Others Teams After Rajasthan Beat Lucknow