Mumbai: A lot was expected of Varun Chakravrthy and that was the sole reason why he was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2022. Unfortunately, Chakravarthy has not been at his best up until now in the campaign. Ex-India player Parthiv Patel reckoned questions would be raised after the mystery spinner conceded 45 runs in three overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday at the Brabourne stadium.Also Read - IPL 2022: Kavya Maran All Smiles After SRH Beat KKR; Twitterverse Reacts as PICS go VIRAL

“KKR’s bowling is a form of concern now. Till now they were relying on Umesh Yadav’s early wickets but their death bowling has always been an issue. There might also be a question on Varun Chakravarthy, he is their retained player. They will have to find a bowling option somehow. Narine is their only consistent bowler, who is bowling with an economy of under six,” Patel said on Cricbuzz. Also Read - IPL 2022: SRH Batter Rahul Tripathi Draws Praise From Ex-KKR Stars After Heroics at Brabourne

Earlier, superb half-centuries by Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram helped Sunrisers Hyderabad overcome Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in Match 25 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday. Tripathi and Markram got together after Sunrisers had lost their first two wickets for 39 runs. They raised 94 runs for the third wicket partnership after their bowlers had done a good job to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 175/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Sunrisers eventually reached 176/3 in 17.5 overs to register a comfortable victory. Also Read - IPL 2022: Dale Steyn's Reaction After Umran Malik Clean Bowls Shreyas Iyer During SRH vs KKR is Unmissable; Watch VIDEO

Tripathi top scored with 71 runs (37 balls, 4×4, 6×6) while Markram remained undefeated with 68 off 36 deliveries, hitting six boundaries and four sixes as SRH cruised to victory with 13 balls to spare. The dew of course did not help the Knight Riders but that was expected.