Mumbai: It was a tough game for Punjab Kings, on Wednesday, as they got thrashed by 9 wickets with 57 balls to spare against the Delhi Capitals. Captain of Punjab Kings, Mayank Agarwal termed the loss as tough one to take. However, Agarwal added that he does not want to look to much into the loss because it will add to negatives only and won’t be beneficial for the team.Also Read - IPL 2022: David Warner Becomes Second Batter After Rohit Sharma To Record 1000 Runs Against an Opponent in IPL History

“It is a tough one. We did not bat or bowl well, we have to put this behind. Losing too many wickets too early, but I do not want to dig too deep as the more we do it, the more negatives that will come out. 180 was a decent score but we were well short of that. In hindsight, I could have given the spinners an over or two but did not at the time,” said skipper Mayank Agarwal. Also Read - IPL 2022: DC Skipper Rishabh Pant On Confusion And Nervousness Before Match Against PBKS, Says Team Was Focussed On Game

One of the major factor for PBKS loss was the outstanding performance of DC bowlers. Kuldeep Yadav, who adjudged player of the match said that – “But I think I would like to share this award with Axar (Patel). He bowled well and took important wickets in the middle. I have played a lot against KG (Rabada) and I know he does not move his feet much, my plan was to bowl one chinaman and then the googly. The second wicket (Ellis) was due to Rishabh (Pant) telling to bowl from round the wicket. I just decided to keep the pitch full and that’s how that wicket fell,” said Kuldeep after the match. Also Read - IPL 2022: Have Got Plenty of Confidence This Season, Says DC's Kuldeep Yadav

The confidence and clarity apart from not being disturbed by going for runs in Kuldeep’s role at Delhi is working wonders for the left-arm wrist spinner. “To be very honest, through this IPL, I have got plenty of confidence this season and I am also mentally clear with my role. I just focus on my line and length and not on what the batter is going to do. When I err in length, I am not perturbed by it. If my length is good, then I can slip in the wrong ‘un and the flipper.”

So high is the confidence right now that Kuldeep listens more to his gut feel rather than seeing videos of batters as match preparation. “I don’t watch videos now a this point of time because I have played against all of these batters. When you are very confused you watch videos to see what a batter might do. I am just focusing on how I feel.”

Inputs from IANS