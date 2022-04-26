New Delhi: In the victory against Chennai Super Kings, Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten knock was not the only thing that caught the eyeballs. All-rounder Rishi Dhawan’s face shield also grabbed everyone’s special attention. The 32-year-old Dhawan was picked by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 mega auction for Rs 55 Lakh after his impressive performance in the domestic circuit with Himachal Pradesh. He led his team to the historic Vijay Hazare Trophy last year.Also Read - IPL 2022: CSK Captain Ravindra Jadeja Heaps Praise On Teammate Ambati Rayudu After Match Against PBKS

Despite Rishi finishing his bowling spell well with figures of 4-0-39-2, the conversation on social media mainly revolved around his shield. Many people even claimed that this was the first instance when they saw a bowler wearing such an accessory.

Why was Rishi Dhawan wearing a face shield?

The bowler sported the equipment for additional protection as he is returning to action after sustaining a serious injury during the Ranji Trophy. According to reports, he was struck on his face on his follow-through during the domestic tournament and even underwent surgery.

A few days back, Punjab Kings had shared a video on social media in which Dhawan can be seen practising with the gear. The experienced campaigner also opened up about getting the chance to participate in the IPL 2022 after that disheartening injury.

Dhawan said in the video, “I am making an IPL comeback after 4 years so it was a little disheartening when I got injured in the Ranji Trophy. I had to go through surgery which ruled me out of the first four matches, but I’m totally fine and available for selection now. I’ve been training hard and hope to have a strong comeback.”

IPL after 4 years

Dhawan is making an appearance in IPL after a painfully long gap of 4 years. His previous appearance in the IPL was back in 2016 with the same franchise Punjab Kings. He was a part of the Punjab squad, which had reached the finals in the 2014 edition.

“It was absolutely a low phase for me because I’d worked so hard to make a comeback and I finally got a chance in the IPL after 4 years. I performed well in domestic cricket. I tried continuously for 3-4 years to make a comeback so I was a little scared wondering whether I’d miss out on playing due to my injury,” the seamer said.

“But this happens in cricket. Sometimes we’re happy and other times we’re sad. My experience has helped me realize that there will be ups and downs,” he added.

