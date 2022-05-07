PBKS vs RR & LSG vs KKR Live Streaming

Pune: A resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders will be wary of the threat posed by Lucknow Super Giants’ in-from skipper KL Rahul when the two sides face off in the IPL here on Saturday. LSG are sitting in second place with 14 points and are on course to secure a play-offs berth, thanks to a stupendous show by Rahul, who has been their batting mainstay.Also Read - IPL 2022: Umran Malik Should Be Fast-tracked to India's Test Side Immediately Feels Kevin Pietersen

Former champions KKR are languishing in eighth spot with eight points and after four wins from 10 games, a positive result would help them stay afloat in the race for a play-offs spot. Rahul has led LSG from the front, amassing a staggering 451 runs from 10 matches, with two hundreds and as many fifties to be the second highest run-getter this season. Also Read - IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR, Live Cricket Score: Punjab Opt To Bat, Check Playing XI's

He came up with a vital knock of 77 in their narrow six-run win against Delhi Capitals, which was their third on the bounce. Thus KKR’s varied attack, comprising Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi and Sunil Narine, would be keen to put the brakes on Rahul. Also Read - IPL 2022: Twitterverse Bash Kieron Pollard After Another Disappointing Performance Against Hardik Pandya-led GT | See Tweets

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of PBKS vs RR & LSG vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The PBKS vs RR & LSG vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM IST on May 7 Respectively.

Where is the PBKS vs RR & LSG vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The PBKS vs RR & LSG vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium and MCA Stadium Respectively.

Which TV channel will broadcast the PBKS vs RR & LSG vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022?

The PBKS vs RR & LSG vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

