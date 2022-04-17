Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Punjab Kings will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in an exciting contest at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai in Match 28 of IPL 2022. The Mayank Agarwal-led side is coming off a close victory against the Mumbai Indians in their previous encounter and are currently placed third in the points table. The openers found form in the previous fixture which will be a great boost while they expect a lot more from Jonny Bairstow who can be destructive once he settles in. On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have won their last three encounters, and are coming off a big victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game. The Kane Williamson-led side has been spot on with their bowling changes so far and T Natarajan is proving to be a great death bowler time and again. Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram are in excellent form, and they haven’t felt the absence of injured Washington Sundar yet.Also Read - Desperately Want to Help India Win T20 World Cup, Says Dinesh Karthik

