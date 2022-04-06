Mumbai: Virat Kohli is arguably the finest batter in the world. Yes, off late, he has not been getting the big scores, but as they say – form is temporary and class is permanent. Following Bangalore’s four-wicket win over Rajasthan at the Wankhede stadium on Tuesday, ex-RCB captain Kohli was seen giving batting tips to Buttler. At least, that is what the picture indicates. The Rajasthan Twitter handle posted the picture and since then, it has gone viral.Also Read - How Faf Du Plessis And RCB Celebrated Their Win Over RR With a Special Song | WATCH VIDEO

Fans are commenting on the viral picture. Royals captioned the picture as: “Pictures that make us smile regardless of the result.” Also Read - Dhanashree Verma's Reaction When Yuzvendra Chahal Takes RCB Wicket; Video Goes VIRAL; SEE PICS

Also Read - IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri Suggests How RR Captain Sanju Samson Can Match RCB's Virat Kohli in T20s

Here are some of the comments on the picture:

Is he giving tips to Butler? Currently he is need of tips. — CricketFreak (@FreekCricket) April 5, 2022

I love u admin🥺💗 but this cracks me up😂😂😂😂💔 pic.twitter.com/SYxb7wNekJ — TARA (@Tara12NT) April 5, 2022

That’s why he is the king of cricket….. always everyone is looking him for batting tips…… 😎😎😎👍👑👑👑 — Anil (@Anil03066060) April 5, 2022

Buttler will score 7 in next match 😭 — Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) April 5, 2022

in next match Buttler definitely score under 10 😂😂😂 — Captain_ShiJin (@Ct_ShiJin) April 5, 2022

😂😂😂this is hilarious how Jos don’t need tips😂😂😂 — kundurthi vishnu (@VKundurthi) April 6, 2022

In three matches, with 205 runs to his name – Buttler has the Orange Cap with him. He has also hit the only century in IPL 2022.