New Delhi: India left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, who made his T20I debut after shining for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, said his stint with the franchise helped him shape the “learning curve”.Also Read - IPL 2022: Will Be Great To See Jasprit Bumrah And Jofra Archer Bowl In Tandem, Says MI's Zaheer Khan

Sakariya expressed his gratitude towards Rajasthan Royals after being picked up by Delhi Capitals for INR 4.2 crores on day two of the IPL mega auction on February 13. Also Read - IPL Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians Owner Akash Ambani Says Venues For IPL 2022 May Be Confirmed In a Week Or Two

“One season of IPL with the Rajasthan Royals was a big opportunity and learning curve for me. I want to thank all my teammates and the support staff at RR for all that I learnt from them,” Sakariya wrote on Koo. Also Read - Suresh Raina's 'If CSK Win IPL 2021 I Will Convince MS Dhoni to Play in 2022' Comment Goes Viral After Mr IPL Goes UNSOLD at Auction

“Forever grateful to them for the faith they showed in me. A special mention for Zubeen sir and Rommy sir for their constant support. It’s now time for a new chapter with the Delhi Capitals,” he added.

Sakariya, 23, who represents Saurashtra in domestic cricket, will be in action for the Delhi Capitals in a few weeks’ time as the ten teams gear up for the IPL 2022 season.