Kolkata: Loyalties change and this is the beauty of IPL! David Miller on Tuesday was the star for Gujarat Titans as his 38-ball 68* took his side over the line against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Miller’s heroics ensured Gujarat sail smoothly into the final. Till last season, he was with the Royals and now he has come back to haunt them. To rub salt to the wound, Miller tweeted after the win and said ‘sorry’ to his former team.Also Read - Hardik Pandya's Reply to Critics After GT Beat RR to Book Final Berth is Unmissable

Here is how fans reacted to Miller’s possible-cheeky tweet.

Not fair mili paa ……bt we will be there In the final 💗 — Sourabh Pareek (@Eyesofsourabh) May 24, 2022

It hurts Miller why u don’t understand — Hritik Sougaria (@sougariahritik) May 24, 2022

Keep it up Milli .. 💗 Once a royal always a royal 💗💗💗 — Me and Who ? (@Aashu5_10) May 24, 2022

Miller was also awarded the man of the match for his match-winning knock. At the presentation, he revealed his gameplan which has given him success.

“My personal game – I’m enjoying my role, I’ve been playing for many years now. Understanding my game a lot better. In high-pressure situations you tend to go away from your gameplan but I feel like I’m trying to keep everything together close to the gameplan,” Miller said at the post-match presentation.

With the win, Gujarat became the first side to book a spot in the final.