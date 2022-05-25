Kolkata: After qualifying for the playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore would like to take a step further in the competition with a win over Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday in Eliminator at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After beating table-toppers Gujarat Titans, RCB had to rely on a Mumbai win over Delhi to go through. All of that happened and now RCB is ready for the playoffs stage.Also Read - Speed Gun ERROR Shows Ravichandran Ashwin's Delivery Clocked at 131Kmph During Qualifier 1

Ahead of the crucial game against Lucknow, Dinesh Karthik said that RCB would want to win and bring a smile on the faces of Mumbai and Chennai fans. Also Read - Hardik Pandya's Reply to Critics After GT Beat RR to Book Final Berth is Unmissable

“To play the No 1 team and beat them and then wait for a result to happen our way. IPL is a great tournament. It has been an emotional roller-coaster and to come out on the positive side upto the playoffs. Now is a small journey for us, a small trip. We have to be on top of our game and make sure we put a smile on every RCB fan and I think MI fans and CSK fans,” Karthik said ahead of the LSG game. Also Read - David Miller Says 'Sorry' to Rajasthan Royals After GT Beat RR During Qualifier 1; Tweet Goes Viral

LSG, who are playing their first IPL season, finished third in the league stage with nine wins. On the other hand, RCB, with 16 points, got the fourth spot and qualified for the playoffs after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in their last league game. The winner of the Eliminator will meet the losing side from Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

LSG vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul.