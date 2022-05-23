Kolkata: The temperatures will raise when Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. While it is expected to be a mouthwatering contest, experts have already started taking sides. Former RCB captain Daniel Vettori reckons Rajasthan Royals would have the edge over the table-toppers and that is because of Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Ashwin.Also Read - IPL 2022 Sixes Record: Tournament Breaches 1000-Mark For 1st in History of League
Vettori said on ESPNCricinfo: "I think they (both bowling attacks) are pretty well balanced. I love the Ashwin-Chahal combination. I think that gives Rajasthan something pretty special through the middle. So I think Rajasthan are just in front because of those two and Trent Boult. And that's nothing to take away from the Gujarat bowling line-up. But I think Rajasthan just has the edge."
Gujarat Titans: GT finished the league campaign with 22 points. Now in their maiden IPL c ampaign, GT will aim for a direct entry into the final.
Rajasthan Royals: RR were the second best team in the IPL 2022. Rajasthan ended with 18 points to secure a place in the Qualifier 1.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami