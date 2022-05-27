Ahmedabad: Now that Royal Challengers Bangalore have made it this far, plaudits are hailing skipper Faf du Plessis. As RCB get ready to take on Rajasthan Royals on Friday in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday, ex-CSK star Shane Watson has opined. As per Watson, Faf has been among the very few players who have got the best out of Kohli. Hailing it as a ‘tactically brilliant decision’, Watson hailed RCB for making Faf the captain.Also Read - Why Yuzi Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga Could be Successful in Ahmedabad During RR-RCB Qualifier 2

"If even the tournament started, RCB were one of my favourites because of how well they did in the auction and how well-balanced their squad is. Faf du Plessis was a great buy for them. Because knowing that Virat was going to step down, Faf was probably was one of the only few players I think would do a brilliant job by getting the best out of Virat as not the captain and steer the franchise into right direction. It was tactically a brilliant decision. He is great guy and very good leader," he said on 'The Grade Cricketer.'

Meanwhile, experts like Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra believe Bangalore have the edge over Rajasthan in the upcoming game which will decide who plays Gujarat in the summit clash.

The two teams have met 26 times, with RR winning 11 and RCB emerging victorious in 13. Since 2018, RR have come out on top in four matches while RCB have won five.