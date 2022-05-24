Kolkata: Cometh the occasion, cometh Sanju Samson! The Rajasthan Royals captain has been underfire for his performances during IPL 2022, but he has risen to the task in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. What was also impressive to see was that just a few days back he was overlooked for the T20I series against South Africa – so he had a point to prove. Batting first, Samson walked in early after the loss of Yashaswi Jaiswal and he looked like a man possessed.Also Read - LIVE GT vs RR Score, IPL 2022 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: Hetmyer-Buttler Key For Big Total

His 26-ball 47 was laced with three sixes and five fours. He was devastating in the powerplays and has given Rajasthan a good foundation to build on and get to a big total. Sai Kishore got the big wicket of the Royals captain. Here is how fans are reacting and showing support towards Samson.

Sanju Samson to BCCI after not getting selected in Indian Squad. pic.twitter.com/hw1eeD4Xym — Nimit Jain (@sarcasticnimitt) May 24, 2022

Even though it was a short innings, Sanju Samson was batting like it’s a literal reply to BCCI.. 🔥#IPLplayoffs pic.twitter.com/LNrD5c5mpL — அஹம் பிரம்மாஸ்மி (@Itz_Moriarty) May 24, 2022

With Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan there, it has been very difficult for Samson to find a place in the national squad. With the T20 World Cup set to take place later in the year, a big one in Kolkata would have given the selectors food for thought.

Meanwhile with a ticket to the finale at stake – there is a lot to play for at the Eden Gardens. At the time of filing the copy, Rajasthan was 92 for two in 12 overs.