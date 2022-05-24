Kolkata: Everybody has put on the predictor’s hat ahead of the all-important Qualifier 1 between Gujarat and Rajasthan at the Eden Garden on Tuesday. While both sides look well-matched, it is tough to pick a winner. With quality players on both sides, it is expected to be a mouthwatering contest in Kolkata.Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal-Rashid Khan's Bromance Ahead of Qualifier 1 at Eden Gardens Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

Ahead of the game, ex-England cricketer Graeme Swann made a massive prediction. He made a prediction for the final ahead of Qualifier 1. Claiming that Gujarat and Rajasthan are the two best sides in the competition, Swann reckoned there are chances the two sides meet in the final as well.

"Rajasthan Royals will win that first game (Qualifier 1) against Gujarat Titans. I honestly think first and second, i.e. Gujarat and Rajasthan are the two best sides in this season and they could end up facing each other in that final," the ex-cricketer said on Star Sports show Cricket Live.

IPL debutants Gujarat Titans have turned out to be the surprise package of IPL 2022 by topping the table and becoming the first side in the competition to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, there are possibilities of scattered rain in Kolkata on Tuesday. Fans would hope the rain stays away and the game takes place.

GT vs RR Possible Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy