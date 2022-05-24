Kolkata: All eyes would be on the skies when Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After all the action in Maharashtra, it would be a new pitch and conditions and the focus would be on that.Also Read - T20 Blast Better Than IPL? Ex-England Cricketer David Lloyd Makes BOLD Statement

With predictions of rain looming large, the pitch curators at the venue are taking precautionary measures. The pitch curator of Eden explained he is used stones on the cover to keep them in place during a Nor'wester on Saturday.

"As dark clouds gathered, we covered the pitch and outfield and put large stone chunks on the cover, heavy enough to withstand the gust. It did the trick," Sujan Mukherjee told The Indian Express.

GT vs RR Weather Forecast

The forecast is not the best as there are chances of rain. This is the season of the Kalbaisakhi (strong winds accompanied with rain) showers in Bengal. In the week gone by, the city witnessed rain in the evening – precisely when the IPL matches start. These showers do not last for a long time.

The humidity would be on the higher side and there are chances of scattered rain. The temperature would be around the 35-40-degree-mark, which would not be comfortable for the players. The good part here is that the Eden Gardens has a very good drainage facility. So as and when the rain stops, play can start in under 30 minutes.