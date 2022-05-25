Kolkata: It was not a good day in the office for Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in Qualifier 1. Rajasthan lost to Gujarat by seven wickets to miss out on booking a direct entry to the final. Following the loss, Samson complained about the wicket being a little sticky and the swing it was offering in the powerplays. Samson also reckoned that Rajasthan put up a good score and credited Gujarat for chasing it down.Also Read - 'Kolkata Has Always Been Nice to me, Eden Gardens is Always Fun' - Shubman Gill After GT Book Spot in Final

“Felt good to put up that kind of total as I felt the wicket was a bit sticky and there was lot of swing in the powerplay. I think we managed to put in a good score, but I think they played really well to chase the score down. It was a bit two-paced and bounce was also not even, I just went after the bowling from ball one and I got a bit lucky to get a few runs in the powerplay, but wicket was a bit tough to bat on and we finished off really well,” Samson said at the post-match presentation. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Thanks Family & Friends After Gujarat Beat Rajasthan to Book Spot in Final