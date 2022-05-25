Kolkata: After the UltraEdge technology drawing flak, another technical glitch was spotted during IPL Qualifier 1 in Kolkata on Tuesday. It happened when Rajasthan were trying to defend 189 at the Eden Gardens. The incident took place when ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bowling the eighth over to Shubman Gill.Also Read - Dinesh Karthik Wishes to Bring Smile For RCB, MI, CSK Fans With Win Over LSG in Eliminator

The speed gun suddenly showed Ashwin had bowled at delivery at 131.6 kmph. Considering he happens to be a spinner, it is near-impossible to bowl at such a speed. Fans took screenshots of the error and started commenting on it hilariously.

While some fans reckoned Shoaib Akhtar would now be worried, other fans said Ashwin is interested in winning the Swiggy Instasmart Fastest Delivery award.

Here is how fans reacted:

Kahi Shoaib Akhtar ka record aswin hi na tod de 😂 — CHATRA RAM PARMAR (@chatra_parmar) May 24, 2022

He wants to win Swiggy Instamart Fastest Delivery — adi (@Aditya17Jha) May 24, 2022

Ashwin has experimented with his action and release point so much that he has become a medium pacer 😂 — Harish (@Harish82601906) May 24, 2022

Kuldeep always bowls 1-2 quick straight delivery at 110-115 kph in every match. You should watch Kuldeep more, he bowls that delivery when he leak runs. — Sumit raj (@Sumitra74177305) May 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Royals rode on Jos Buttler’s 56-ball-89 to post 188 for six in 20 overs, which seemed like a winning total considering the pressure of the occasion. But Hardik

Pandya (40 no off 27 balls) and David Miller (68 off 38 balls) added 101 runs in exactly 10 overs to seal the deal with three balls to spare.

For a team which many tipped to finish last because of some out-of-the-box picks, turned out to be the most consistent and will now play the final in front of its home crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with more than 100,000 people cheering them on.