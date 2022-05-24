Kolkata: The two teams – Gujarat and Rajasthan – arrived in Kolkata on Monday afternoon and soon hit the nets for a light session ahead of Qualifier 1. These are the top-two sides and that would give them an advantage. The side that loses on Tuesday would get a second shot at the final. While both teams caught up at Eden Gardens on Monday afternoon, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan’s bromance was on display.Also Read - IPL 2022 Playoffs: Graeme Swann Reckons Rajasthan Will Beat Gujarat in Qualifier 1; Makes BOLD Prediction For Final

The two players caught up for a photo session. While the pictures were being taken, Chahal cheekily asked the cameraperson about when would he get all the pictures. Chahal also told the person behind the lens that he had texted him on Instagram looking for the pictures.

Here is the video that is now going viral:

What has worked really well for Gujarat in IPL 2022 has been the bowling attack built around Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan. The bowling attack has done well in power-play, picking 25 wickets, the most by any team in the tournament, eleven of which have been picked by Shami.

In terms of batting, Gujarat have a good set of finishers in David Miller and Rahul Tewatia apart from Rashid chipping in with fireworks at the end. The decision to get Pandya bat at three or four has also worked well in their favour, as the all-rounder has amassed 413 runs in the league stage at an average of 41.30 and strike-rate of 131.52 apart from picking four wickets.

GT vs RR Possible Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy