Mumbai: With 10 wins in 13 games, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans became the first team to seal a playoffs berth. On Sunday, Lucknow was expected to do that with a win over Rajasthan – but that did not happen. At the Brabourne stadium, Rajasthan beat Lucknow by 24 runs to move to the second spot in the points table. Now, with Hardik's Gujarat already through, Krunal – who is a part of Lucknow – has to wait for further for making it to the last four.

Citing this opportunity, Gujarat took to social media on Monday and posted a picture of Hardik in a bid to subtly roast LSG. The GT captain is waiting for Krunal to make it through. The picture was captioned: "Bruh @krunalpandya, we here, where you guys?"



Batting first, Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 41 while Devdutt Padikkal blazed away to an 18-ball 39, as Rajasthan Royals posted 178 for six. Skipper Sanju Samson made 32 off 24 balls.

Ravi Bishnoi was the most successful bowler for LSG, picking 2/31 in four overs.

When their turn to bat came, LSG were stopped at 154 for eight.

Both RR and LSG are now tied on 16 points from 13 matches and need another win to confirm their place in the next stage of the tournament. Thanks to their margin of victory, RR also toppled LSG from the second place.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 178 for 6 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 41, Devdutt Padikkal 39; Ravi Bishnoi 2/31). Lucknow Super Giants: 154 for 8 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 59; Trent Boult 2/18, Obed McCoy 2/35, Prasidh Krishna 2/32).