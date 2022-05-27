Ahmedabad: Ahead of the much-awaited Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, the buzz is palpable. While Rajasthan head into the game on the back of a loss, Bangalore are flying high after their win over Lucknow in the Eliminator.Also Read - Virat Kohli Will go Big - Marnus Labuschagne Backs RCB Ahead of Qualifier 2 vs RR at Ahmedabad

Ahead of the big game, Rajasthan's bowling coach Lasith Malinga had a message for fans. He asked them to root for Rajasthan and assured that the team would give their best.

"You all have to be with us, to support us. We will play our best cricket," he said in a clip posted by Rajasthan Royals.

Both teams have played some excellent cricket throughout the tournament and are now just one step away from reaching the all-important final match of the tournament. While RR lost their Qualifier 1 match against the new entrants Gujarat Titans (GT), the Red Army beat the other new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to seal their place in Qualifier 2. It is going to be an exciting contest with several star players including Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, and Faf du Plessis among other players to play in the contest.

RR vs RCB Possible Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.