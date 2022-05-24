Kolkata: All eyes would be on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday in Eliminator 1. If RCB go on to win their next three games, they would finally break the title drought.Also Read - IPL 2022 Qualifier 1, GT vs RR Weather Forecast: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

With a new skipper in place, prospects look bright. Ex-India cricketer Virender Sehwag reckons RCB never succeeded in the past because they made too many changes under the leadership of Virat Kohli, but now things have changed for the better.

Hailing the team management of RCB this season, Sehwag said du Plessis and Sanjay Bangar have brought much-needed stability.

Sehwag said on Cricbuzz: “The arrival of Sanjay Bangar as head coach and a new captain has changed RCB’e thinking. We have seen how Virat Kohli used to think as he used to drop a player after no performance in 2-3 games. But Bangar and Du Plessis have kept the team almost consistent throughout. Except Patidar for Anuj Rawat, I don’t think they made any changes due to poor performance.”

Focus would be on Kohli as his form with the bat has not been inspiring. To make things worse, he has also registered three golden ducks in the tournament. Fans would hope he fires when the stakes are high.

Qualification to the playoffs was a dramatic affair for RCB, who had to rely on Mumbai beating Delhi in their last game.

Lucknow on the other hand have relied heavily on their top-order, who have done the job for them on most occasions. They would be expecting their top-order to do the job for them once again.