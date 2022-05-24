Kolkata: Following his poor run of form in IPL 2022 where he has scored 236 runs in 13 innings at 19.67, there have been speculations that he may not make it to the India’s T20 World Cup squad. While that is a tall claim to make considering his records, ex-India cricketer Murali Kartik has opined. As per Kartik, Kohli has earned his right to be in the T20 WC squad. Kartik also reckoned Kohli would fire when the team needs him the most.Also Read - Not GT or LSG; Suresh Raina Wants RCB to Win IPL 2022 For Virat Kohli

"You can't keep such players out of the squad for tournaments like the T20 World Cup because they have earned the right to be there for what they are and what they can do at the end moment," he said on 'CricChat Season 2′ on ShareChat Audio Chatrooms.

With the new combinations in place following the mega auction, Kartik reckoned all playoffs teams have handled it well. "They are the new boys, but the players and people involved have been present for a long time. They have handled the post before. The auction plays a very important role and Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals did very well there," he added.

Recently, Kohli revealed his future goals as a cricketer. The ex-India captain said that he wants to win India the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

“I know how motivated I will be when the scores start coming. I want to win India the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup; that’s the motivation,” said to Kohli to Star Sports.

“I have to move forward maintaining a balance, get some rest, some rejuvenation, once I’m in the mindset then there’s no looking back and… it’s great fun. My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team,” he added.