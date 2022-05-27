Ahmedabad: The stage is set for Qualifier 2 where Bangalore lock horns with Rajasthan in Ahmedabad on Thursday in what is expected to be a mouthwatering clash. While there will be a lot of match-ups teams would look at while strategising, former India opener Virender Sehwag picked the players to watch out for and gave his reason as well. As per Sehwag, Padikkal would be the one to watch out for as he has the experience of playing Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj in the RCB nets.Also Read - Rajasthan or Bangalore - Sanjay Manjrekar Predicts Winner of Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad

“Devdutt Padikkal is the player to watch out for. He has played against this bowling attack for around 2-3 years in the nets,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz. Also Read - RR vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Qualifier 2, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI Today's Match, Tata IPL 2022

Sehwag also went on to say that he reckons the advantage is with RCB heading into the big game. He added: “The way RCB played, the advantage is definitely with them for Qualifier 2. There is no doubt about it. But they will have to play in a similar fashion.” Also Read - IPL 2022: Have Adopted Jos Buttler as My Second Husband, Rassie van der Dussen's Wife Jokes

He further added: “RCB have the advantage because they head into the contest on the back of a win, while RR lost. RCB have momentum with them, RR do not.”

Padikkal has not been in top form this season. In 15 games this season, he has amassed 365 runs.

The two teams have met 26 times, with RR winning 11 and RCB emerging victorious in 13. Since 2018, RR have come out on top in four matches while RCB have won five.

Predicted 11

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.