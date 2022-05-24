Kolkata: Both the teams – Gujarat and Rajasthan – reached Kolkata on Monday afternoon and they did not waste anytime as they started their preps for the much-awaited Qualifier 1. During the training session, players of both sides caught up with one another and it was smiles and laughter all the way. The pictures posted by the respective teams on their social media handles suggest that they are in a good headspace ahead of the high-octane game.Also Read - Not GT or LSG; Suresh Raina Wants RCB to Win IPL 2022 For Virat Kohli

In one of the pictures that was shared by the Titans, fans can see Gujarat Titans’ head coach Ashish Nehra having a conversation with Yuzvendra Chahal in the presence of Rashid Khan. In a hilarious manner, Nehra blessed Chahal. He did it by kicking the Purple Cap holder. The Titans captioned the moment on their social handle as: “Absolutely Kicked to have Yuzi and Nehraji bless us with this moment.” Also Read - Venkatesh Iyer Hails Hardik Pandya as Superstar, Claims 'no Competition Between us'

Here are the pictures: Also Read - IPL 2022 Playoffs, GT vs RR: How Curator at Eden is Keeping Pitch Sporting Amid Rain Threat During Qualifier 1

Absolutely Kicked to have Yuzi and Nehraji bless us with this moment 😉😆💙#AavaDe #SeasonOfFirsts #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/OlXTazPZJw — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 24, 2022

Here are a few fan reactions:

Chahal – jovo ek pachi ek wicket lav badhai ni Nehra uncle- haave aam hed n java n de haal trophy amari j che🤣 — jolly🥂 (@jollyyaarstfu) May 24, 2022

Nehraji to Yuzi – #AavaDe jeva bol Avva deva hoi..jeetsi to amej — 💎 (@iam_so_obsessed) May 24, 2022

Nehraji:- full gend dalta hain, yeh le!! — Lord🇮🇳 (@Lordd_14) May 24, 2022

Chahal would be a key member of the Rajasthan outfit in the game against Gujarat. With 26 wickets in 14 games, Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022 thus far.