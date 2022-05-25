Kolkata: Gujarat Titans have been unstoppable this season and they continued their good run on Tuesday in Kolkata against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1. With a spot in the final at stake, Gujarat came up with the goods as they won the match by seven wickets. Following the win, Hardik thanked his family and friends and said good things happen when you have good people around you.Also Read - Sanju Samson Claims Eden Gardens Wicket Was Sticky And Swing in Powerplay After Qualifier 1

“I’ve started to balance things in my life. Has been a constant effort through the last couple of years. In the end, my family, my son, my wife, and my brother as well have played a big role. They kind of allowed me to get neutral in life. I look forward to go home and spend some time with family, and that’s made me a better cricketer as well. Don’t have much feeling right now,” Hardik said at the post-match presentation. Also Read - 'Kolkata Has Always Been Nice to me, Eden Gardens is Always Fun' - Shubman Gill After GT Book Spot in Final

The Gujarat captain also said that it is very important to respect the game. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Asks Son Arjun to Keep Working Hard After Failing to Make MI Debut

“I genuinely see even the players in the dugout are trying and praying for them to make sure they do well. That is something fantastic and that is the reason we have reached where we have reached. It’s all about making sure we respect this game,” Hardik added.

Now, Gujarat would head home to Ahmedabad where the all-important final would take place.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 188/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 47, Jos Buttler 89) vs GT. Gujarat Titans: 191/3 in 19.3 overs (David Miller 68 not out, Hardik Pandya 40 not out).