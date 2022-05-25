Kolkata: Hardik Pandya has been the talk of the town because of the way he has led IPL debutantes Gujarat Titans to the final. The star all-rounder came into the tournament on the back of an injury that had kept him out. There were doubters who believed it is over for Hardik. But the GT captain had the believe in himself and that is reaping the rewards.Also Read - David Miller Says 'Sorry' to Rajasthan Royals After GT Beat RR During Qualifier 1; Tweet Goes Viral

Following the win over Rajasthan in Kolkata in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, Hardik was asked about his response to his critics. Hardik said at the post-match PC: "Logo ka toh kaam hai kehna. Kya karu sir? Hardik Pandya ke saath thoda news bikta hai. Mujhe koi problem nahi hai. Hasi ke saath nikal deta hoon." (It's people's job to speak. What can I do sir? News sells on Hardik Pandya's name. I am okay with it. I just laugh it off.)