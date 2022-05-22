With only one league match to go between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in IPL 2022, we now have our four teams who have made it to the business end of the tournament. Gujarat Titans (GT) were the first team to make it to the playoffs and they finish the season at the top of the table going into the qualifiers. Rajasthan Royals (RR) did their chances no harm of winning the title for the second time after finishing in the top 2 of the table.Also Read - IPL 2022: RCB Thank Mumbai Indians For Helping Them Qualify For Playoffs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would be a little disappointed to see themselves in the third place of the IPL 2022 points table after dominating the first half of the tournament. They will be playing the eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after Delhi Capitals (DC) lost their must-win game against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday at the Wankhede stadium. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs DC, Recent Match Report

Qualifiers & Eliminator Date, Time & Venue given below:

Qualifier 1, May 24, 2022, Tuesday: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs (RR) Rajasthan Royals (7:30 pm, Eden Gardens – Kolkata) Eliminator, May 25, 2022, Wednesday: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore (7:30 pm, Eden Gardens – Kolkata) Qualifier 2, May 27, 2022, Friday: Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 (7:30 pm, Narendra Modi Stadium – Ahmedabad) Final, May 29, 2022, Sunday: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 (8:00 pm, Narendra Modi Stadium – Ahmedabad)

The Qualifiers and the Eliminator starts at 7:30 pm (IST) while the final set to be played in Ahmedabad will start at 8:00 pm (IST). The top two teams of the tournament face-off in Qualifier 1 and the loser of the game gets a second shot at the title by playing the Eliminator. Also Read - Highlights | IPL 2022, MI vs DC, Match 69: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 5 Wickets, RCB Qualify For Playoffs

The Eliminator, just as it sounds is a knock-out match. CLICK HERE FOR LATEST IPL POINTS TABLE