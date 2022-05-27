Ahmedabad: The stage is set at Ahmedabad where Rajasthan lock horns with Bangalore in Qualifier 2. While predictions are being made as to who will win the match and set up a date with Gujarat Titans, ex-India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has opined on the upcoming match.Also Read - Rajat Patidar, Wanindu Hasaranga to Harshal Patel; Reasons Why RCB Look Favourites to Beat RR in Qualifier 2

As per Manjrekar, he feels Bangalore have a better chance of winning the game. Manjrekar reckons Bangalore has a few players who have the temperament for big matches and that could make all the difference.

Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo: "RR have gotten used to winning matches despite losing the tosses. But RCB have players, have the temperament that is needed for big matches. While RR lost their game against GT, they didn't lose it by a big margin. But looking at the two sides, I feel Bangalore will be the favourites to win the game."

Manjrekar also pointed out that Ravichandran Ashwin has a problem on flat tracks. The former India opener feels Ashwin could struggle if the pitch at Ahmedabad is flat.

“Ravichandran Ashwin is a problem for RR on flat tracks as he tries a lot of variations. He bowls fewer off-spinners on such occasions. But when there is turn, then he becomes a dangerous bowler. RR will benefit if the pitch is favourable for spinners as Chahal and Ashwin will bowl in tandem,” Manjrekar added further.

Predicted 11

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.