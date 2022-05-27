Ahmedabad: With social media ruling the roost, it is Twitter and Facebook where the buzz ahead of a game can vividly be felt. It is not different in case of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore who lock horns at Ahmedabad for Qualifier 2 on Friday. The buzz on social space is unbelievable as fans are taking sides, predicting the winner and etc.Also Read - Virat Kohli Will go Big - Marnus Labuschagne Backs RCB Ahead of Qualifier 2 vs RR at Ahmedabad

Taking this opportunity, Rajasthan’s Twitter admin posted a message for all Bangalore fans. The admin did some brilliant wordplay with the tweet. The tweet read: “Dear RCB fans, love you no matter which Royal wins.” Also Read - Lasith Malinga's Message to Fans Ahead of RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad

Dear RCB fans, Love you, no matter which Royal wins tonight. ☺️ – Admin — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 27, 2022

Also Read - Rajat Patidar, Wanindu Hasaranga to Harshal Patel; Reasons Why RCB Look Favourites to Beat RR in Qualifier 2

With a ticket to the finale at stake, it is set to be a humdinger when the two teams clash. What would also be interesting is to see how the pitch behaves as it will be a new venue.

One gets the feeling that Bangalore start favourites because they are coming into the game on the back of big wins, while Rajasthan lost their last game against Gujarat.

The two teams have met 26 times, with RR winning 11 and RCB emerging victorious in 13. Since 2018, RR have come out on top in four matches while RCB have won five.

RR vs RCB Possible Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.