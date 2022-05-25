Kolkata: Following his good knock against Gujarat Titans, Virat Kohli was coming into the Eliminator at Kolkata on Wednesday with hopes pinned on him. Kohli steadied things after RCB captain Faf du Plessis was removed early by Mohsin Khan. Kohli looked in good touch in his 24-ball stay. Kohli scored 25 runs and hit two boundaries.Also Read - LIVE LSG vs RCB Score, Playoffs Eliminator, IPL 2022: Vohra Perishes; KL Rahul Key in Run-Chase For LSG

It is one of those boundaries that impressed ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly, who was present at the venue. The BCCI president could not keep a lid over his emotions as he smiled and clapped. Jay Shah was also present and was seated next to Ganguly – he too was impressed.

Here is Ganguly's reaction that is now going viral:

Reaction from Ganguly after the flick for a boundary by Kohli. pic.twitter.com/TNwA6li0xm — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 25, 2022

Eventually, Kohli was dismissed by Avesh Khan. It was a wide bouncer which Kohli threw his hands at. The ball did not travel the distance and he was caught by Mohsin Khan at third man.

At the time of filing the copy, RCB were 164 for four in 17 overs. Rajat Patidar is playing a blinder, he is on 92 off 44 balls and looks set for a century.

Playing 11 LSG: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Playing 11 RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj