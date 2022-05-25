Kolkata: Hailed as one of the most promising young players in the country, Riyan Parag’s attitude at the Eden Gardens during Qualifier 1 on Tuesday drew reactions. He was spotted yelling at Devdutt Padikkal for not backing up and then he showed his disgust towards Ravichandran Ashwin after a mix-up in the final over.Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar on Virat Kohli's Form Ahead of Eliminator Between LSG-RCB

While most slammed Parag's attitude, Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav seemed to have liked it. The MI star was asked by fans to take down his tweet as well.

Suryakumar took to Twitter and wrote: "Amazing attitude on the field."

Amazing attitude on the field 😍#riyanparag #RRvGT — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) May 24, 2022

Surya’s reaction did not go down well with fans, who reacted.

Showing aggression to senior players is amazing attitude?? Common Surya we expect better views from you 🤘 — Aadil Nalband (@NalbandAadil) May 24, 2022

Meanwhile, David Miller hit three effortless sixes which looked like action replays as Gujarat Titans, under their inspirational skipper Hardik Pandya, made a mockery of all the odds to reach the final of IPL-15 with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.

Earlier, Royals rode on Jos Buttler’s 56-ball-89 to post 188 for six in 20 overs, which seemed like a winning total considering the pressure of the occasion. But Pandya (40 no off 27 balls) and Miller (68 off 38 balls) added 101 runs in exactly 10 overs to seal the deal with three balls to spare.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 188/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 47, Jos Buttler 89) vs GT. Gujarat Titans: 191/3 in 19.3 overs (David Miller 68 not out, Hardik Pandya 40 not out).