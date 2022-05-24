Kolkata: With the T20 World Cup set to take place later in the year, there would be competition for spots in the Indian team. Not just opener, there would be competition for the all-rounders place as well. With Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur there and with Hardik Pandya storming back into competition; surely things become a little difficult for KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer.Also Read - Not GT or LSG; Suresh Raina Wants RCB to Win IPL 2022 For Virat Kohli

But during a recent conversation with Sports Tiger, Iyer brushed the competition claim under the carpet. Hailing Hardik as a proven match-winner, Iyer said there can be no competition as the GT captain is way ahead. Also Read - Ashish Nehra Gives Blessing to Yuzvendra Chahal in Most Unique Manner Ahead of GT vs RR; Pics go VIRAL

“Absolutely not. Hardik Pandya is a superstar of the game; it will be an immense opportunity for me to learn so much from him. He has won so many games for our country, and I hope he keeps doing so. I am taking it as a beautiful opportunity to learn and observe him. There is no competition between us, he is way ahead, and I would like to play alongside him,” Iyer told Sports Tiger. Also Read - IPL 2022 Playoffs, GT vs RR: How Curator at Eden is Keeping Pitch Sporting Amid Rain Threat During Qualifier 1

Claiming that the approach was correct but the results did not go their way, Iyer also admitted being disappointed with the IPL season.

“I tried my best to perform well, and my process and approach were correct. I don’t have any regret as I did whatever I could do. But, I’ll confess that the results were a bit disappointing as they didn’t come in our favour. But we are hopeful that we will do well in upcoming seasons as we have the right set of players in our squad,” he said.